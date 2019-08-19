Cassatt Drywall and American Family Insurance - The Haffarnan agencies will host “Vettes on the River — Vettes Supporting Vets” in LeClaire from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds will go to Quad-City veterans organizations.
Wisconsin Street will be closed from Cody Road to 4th Street to accommodate the cars. Most cars should be in attendance by noon.
A flag-raising ceremony by Vietnam Veterans will be 11 a.m. to salute all veterans and active military.
More than 350 Corvettes from across the Midwest are expected. Admission is free for spectators.
The Riverboat Twilight is offering sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $20. For more information, go to www.riverboattwilight.com
Contact Vettesontheriver@gmail.com for more information. Also find updates at: www.vettesontheriver.com or on its Facebook page.