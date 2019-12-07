Veteran, 99, models flight suit at Pearl Harbor Day memorial in Quad-Cities

"We are honored to follow in your footsteps."

Moravek, several generations ahead of Daggett, said the honor was his.

"I'm proud of my service," he said. "One of the things I'm most proud of now is the women. You get to see what we were doing. It's wonderful."

Another celebrated veteran, Jim Glaser, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, kept his remarks brief. Referring to his military days, he said, "I do not like to talk about 'em. I do not like to dwell on 'em."

He instead introduced his wife of 68 years, Carol, and spoke of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren their long life together has produced.

Also speaking Saturday was Sharon Taylor, the widow of Alvis Taylor — one of the Quad-Cities' last-known survivors of Pearl Harbor. He died in January 2017, and at the end of that year, the last-known survivor, Eldon Baxter, also passed away.

Alvis Taylor had been in charge of a medical team at Pearl Harbor and recalled during a speech that he dispatched 32 ambulances to the harbor after the attack that drew the U.S. into the world's deadliest war.