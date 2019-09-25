The number of students earning the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy is growing at two Rock Island County high schools. Administrators said the distinction is a great asset to students who demonstrate a high proficiency for reading, writing and listening in more than one language.
At this time, United Township and Moline are the only high schools in Rock Island County offering students the state’s Seal of Biliteracy and the state’s Commendation toward Biliteracy. The seal denotes a high level of proficiency in more than one language and the commendation is awarded to students who have demonstrated significant progress toward a high level of proficiency.
Shannon Miller, curriculum director for UTHS, said the state adopted the distinction in 2014 and UTHS began offering it to students during the 2016-2017 school year. Since that time, she said, 15 students have received the Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish and three for French. Additionally, five students have been awarded the Commendation toward Biliteracy for Spanish and 11 for French.
Students can demonstrate their proficiency through scores on a variety of tests. This includes the evidence-based reading and writing section of the SAT, the ACCESS English proficiency test, AP language tests, or the STAMP language test.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 107 school districts in the state participating in State Seal of Biliteracy program in 2019. Miller said Illinois was fourth in the nation to adopt the distinction, and there are now 36 states that have adopted it.
Students who earn the distinction receive a designation on their transcript and high school diploma. Miller said Illinois law requires all colleges to recognize the Seal of Biliteracy for admission purposes as the equivalent to two years of foreign language coursework taken at the high school level. Additionally, some universities grant college course credit based on the award. She said the seal benefits both native English speakers and English learners; as well as students who plan to enter the workforce, a trade school or go on to college.
Superintendent Jay Morrow said he credits Miller for bringing the seal to UTHS and making the high school the first in the area to offer it to students. Miller said it was her past work as an elementary teacher and her experiences working with English learner students that spurred her to action.
“That was something I wanted to make sure we were on the cusp of doing, offering the opportunity to those students,” she said. “Instead of having to give up their language, they are able to be literate in their native language and English. It’s really important to me to provide students with the most opportunity as possible.”
Miller said there are 26 languages spoken at the high school. She said the district hopes to offer the distinction to even more students in the future by building awareness of the option and creating new pathways for students of different language backgrounds. As one example, she said, UTHS has a number of students who speak Burmese Chin.
“We’re looking into another type of assessment to be able to prove they are biliterate,” she said.
Miller said UTHS administrators and staff are very proud of the diversity of its students and the hard work of their biliterate students.
Moline High School assistant principal Christopher Moore said this is the third year MHS students have had the opportunity to earn the seal. He said nine students earned the seal during the 2018-2019 school year, and four or five students earned the distinction the previous year.
“We hope for a really marked increase in growth because of the dual-language program at Lincoln-Irving, when those students come up in the next few years,” he said. “We expect because of that dual-language, we’re looking at an exponential increase.”
Like at UTHS, Moline offers the distinction for students who can prove their proficiency in Spanish and French.
“We’re really excited to offer this opportunity to students coming out of high school. It shows their biliterate and ready for whatever lies ahead for them after high school: college, apprenticeship training, etc.” Moore said.
Moore said research shows people who are bilingual have a better chance of employment. He said he hopes the seal is concrete proof to an employer or an institution of a student’s language proficiency, dedication, and achievement.
“As with anything, it does take commitment,” he said. “There are rigorous tests, SAT and APPLE, and ACCESS. We have a program set for them in our curriculum, it does leave it to them that they would need to put in that effort.”
To learn more about Illinois’ Seal of Biliteracy, visit www.isbe.net/sealofbiliteracy.