UPDATED: SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen Tuesday

A fire has been extinguished at SouthPark Mall in Moline, though the mall remains closed while firefighters remove smoke from the building, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Firefighters arrive at SouthPark Mall in Moline after a report of a fire on Monday.
At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.
"They look surprised and said 'There's a store on fire down the hall," Kim Determan said after everyone was evacuated from the mall at 11:10 a.m. "They said there were flames shooting out of the ceiling, I think.
"I went down and the sprinklers had already turned on and there wasn't any fire. But there was smoke. A lot of smoke."
A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall said it is "not certain" how long the mall will remain closed.