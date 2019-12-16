UPDATED: SouthPark Mall fire is out, but mall remains closed

The fire at SouthPark Mall in Moline is out, but the mall was evacuated and closed.

Moline Fire Department Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether said the fire was extinguished, but the mall will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, while firefighters work to remove smoke.

The fire was in a store near the Von Maur anchor store.

Moline firefighters responded to the mall, 4500 16th St., Moline, around 11 a.m.

Kim Determan, manager of Hickory Farms, said shoppers came running into her store to say flames had erupted in a nearby store. She went to check on it, and found the sprinklers had come on and appeared to have put the fire out.

Two ladder and two pumper trucks responded.

This story will be updated.

