Updated: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the bitter cold
Here's the list on this very cold Valentine's Day.

Delayed 2 hours:

Andrew schools

Bellevue schools

Calamus-Wheatland schools

Camanche schools

Central DeWitt schools

Clinton schools

Columbus Junction schools

Delwood schools

Durant schools

Easton Valley schools

Louisa-Muscatine schools

Maquoketa schools

Muscatine schools

Northeast schools

Prince of Peace schools in Clinton

Tipton schools

Wilton schools

Quad-City Times​

