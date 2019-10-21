MOLINE – A John Deere corporate jet was struck by lightning Monday morning.
Ben Leischner, executive director at the Quad-City International Airport, said the Deere & Co. plane, based off of its tail number, took off Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. and was struck by lightning and turned around and landed back at the airport.
That was done as “more of a precautionary,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for aircraft to be struck by lightning … it does happen from time to time.”
The six passengers and three crew members were not harmed, according to Ken Golden, director of global public relations for Deere.
"The aircraft returned safely to the Deere Aviation hanger at the Moline airport," Golden said. "Deere’s flight maintenance crew is performing a full inspection of the aircraft."
Storms hit the Quad-Cities area Monday morning before fading in the afternoon. The storms did not delay flights at the Moline airport, according to its online flight tracker.