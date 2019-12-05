UPDATED: Protest planned at Bettendorf church that held controversial immigration forum

In a statement, Pastor Ed Hedding said the church was asked to host the event at the last minute, but “did not plan nor organize” the forum. He said Fuentes’ appearance was “a surprise to us and the entire audience.”

“Pleasant View Baptist Church condemns all forms of hatred and violence, period," the statement said. "We believe all lives are sacred. Therefore, we allowed Angel Families the use of our building to share their stories. [Fuentes’] veiled speech masked ideas that are quite unchristian and unsupported by Pleasant View Baptist Church."

Hedding said the teens involved have received death threats. Bettendorf Police said they have received no reports of death threats associated with the event.

On the Facebook event page, the organizers said, “A church that supports white supremacy is not a church. This building is now a site for racists and hate-mongering.”

Rabbi Emeritus of Davenport's Temple Emanuel, Henry Karp, condemned the Scott County Teenage Republicans' event as "wholesale hate-mongering at the expense of the undocumented immigrants."

In an email to members of One Human Family, an organization focused on issues of discrimination and inclusiveness, Karp also expressed mixed feelings about the timing of protest.