A passenger car was pulled from the water off Credit Island.
Davenport Fire Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred's Towing were on scene for several hours to recover the four-door car from the Mississippi River.
Two fire department boats are in the water on the east side of the island, and divers are in the water.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
112519-car-river-001
112519-car-river-002
112519-car-river-003
112519-car-river-004
112519-car-river-005
112519-car-river-006
112519-car-river-007
112519-car-river-009
112519-car-river-010
112519-car-river-008