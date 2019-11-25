Davenport Fire Department and Dive Team members are on scene at Credit Island for a vehicle in the water.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times

A passenger car was pulled from the water off Credit Island.

Davenport Fire Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred's Towing were on scene for several hours to recover the four-door car from the Mississippi River.

Two fire department boats are in the water on the east side of the island, and divers are in the water. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

