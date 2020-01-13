UPDATED: Moline alleging breach of contract in downtown development

Ruhl said Monday that he sold his interest in Kaizen to partner Kent Pilcher in 2014.

"We just want them to come up to date with the lease," Acri said of the city's pursuit by legal means for about half what it says is owed. "We just want them to come up to date."

The mayor said she and aldermen were unaware "of the breadth of the issues" involving overdue payments until a recent review of city TIFs.

A city-supplied timeline of the Kaizen deal places some focus on three former city leaders.

Acri said she is confounded by a deal that was being pushed in July 2018 by former city administrator Doug Maxeiner, development director Ray Forsythe and city attorney Maureen Riggs that would have forgiven Kaizen's debt and would have turned the city-owned land over to Kaizen for $10, despite an agreement that valued it at $500,000.

Maxeiner, Forsythe and Riggs resigned last year within five months of each other.

When staff recommended the sale, Acri said, aldermen were not fully aware of the financial implications, regarding how much Kaizen owed.