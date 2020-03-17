UPDATED: Iowa bars and restaurants, fitness centers, gatherings of more than 10 people off-limits for now

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that includes limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses until at least the end of the month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action to slow the community spread of the virus that already has triggered 29 confirmed cases in the state and likely will continue to grow.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday they were notified of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 — including three individuals who are residents of Johnson County. The other three are residents of Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas counties.
Reynolds also signed Senate File 2408 into law Tuesday — legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services.
The governor said her order takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery only and closures of bars and recreational facilities among others.
The extraordinary order took effect at noon Tuesday. The restrictions it imposes on gatherings larger than 10 people, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos end March 31 unless changed, The overall health emergency remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 16 unless the governor terminates or extends the provisions.
The proclamation allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health, Reynolds said in a news release.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” she said. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
Under the directive, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public for now, but food and beverages may be sold on a carryout or drive-through basis if they are promptly taken from the premises or are delivered off the premises.
Other businesses temporarily closed by the governor’s action include all fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or movies are shown; and all casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations.
Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited at all locations and venues, including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers. Facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers must close as well.
Also, planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after the order expires.
Other provisions of the emergency order temporarily ease licensing and regulatory provisions of Iowa law — including rules pertaining to vehicle weight limits of highways, telemedicine services and driver’s licenses.
Reynolds also directed all state agencies to “coordinate expeditiously in developing plans to mitigate the economic effects of the closings necessitated by this disaster, including potential financial support, regulatory relief, and other executive actions.”
Officials with the state Department of Public Safety issued a news release Tuesday citing Iowa Code sections indicating that the governor’s orders are enforceable by peace officers and a violation of the directive is a crime.
“A peace officer, when in full and distinctive uniform or displaying a badge or other insignia of authority, may arrest without warrant any person violating or attempting to violate in such officer’s presence any order or rule” under state law.
The statement indicated polices have a duty to enforce public health orders within their jurisdictions, and a violation of an order included in a public-health disaster proclamation is a misdemeanor. Knowingly violating provisions on locations ordered closed by Reynolds’ proclamation is a simple misdemeanor.
“As this public health event rapidly unfolds, we will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to uphold and respond to Gov. Reynolds’ health and safety directives,” said state Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.