Update: I-74 has been reopened after vehicles have been removed from the roadway.

Earlier report: The Illinois State Patrol reports that emergency crews are on the scene of a rolled over semi-truck and trailer blocking I-74 eastbound lanes at mile marker 40, 6 miles north of Galesburg.

I-74 eastbound is closed at Woodhull (mile marker 32).

All traffic is being diverted off the interstate at this time.

Illinois State Police suggest drivers use the following route: I-74 East to Illinois 17 West to U.S. 150 South to U.S. 34 East to I-74 East.

