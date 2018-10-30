Try 1 month for 99¢

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Wednesday, Oct. 31.

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (Messiah Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat, activities): today; 3-5 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: today; 2-5 p.m.; fire station party 5-7 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: 5-8 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Coal Valley (Municipal Park, Trunk ‘r Treat, food):

  • Oct. 23; 6-7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25)

Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 27, 28; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (admission charged)

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline Fright Night:

  • (1018 15th Ave.

,

  • Oct. 26; 5-6:30 p.m.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center, trick-or-treat and haunted house): 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Indoor Trail of Treats): today; 5-6:30 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva (Black Hawk College, East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail):

  • Oct. 24; 5-7 p.m.

Galva (Wiley Park Trunk or Treat, party, costume contest, activities):

  • Oct. 27; 2-5 p.m.

Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.

Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday):

  • Oct. 27; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (parade 1 p.m.)

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hampton (Illiniwek Forest Preserve, activities, costume contest):

  • Oct. 20; 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m. (7 p.m. Halloween in the Park; food, bonfire, hayrack rides)

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: today; 5-7 p.m. (parade 4 p.m.)

Milan (Camden Centre, Trunk or Treat):

  • Oct. 25; 5-6:30 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Milan: 5-7:30 p.m.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food):

  • Oct. 27; 5-7 p.m.

Moline (First Covenant Church, Trunk or Treat and hot dog meal): today; 4-6 p.m.

Moline (Mercado on Fifth, Dia de los Muertos):

  • Oct. 19; activities 5-10 p.m.; trunk-or-treat and costume parade 8 p.m.

Moline (Prospect Park, Spooktacular):

  • Oct. 20; 2:30-5 p.m.

Moline (SouthPark Mall): today; 4-6 p.m.

Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.

New Boston: 6-8 p.m. (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.; movie 8 p.m.)

Orion: 5-7 p.m. (Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.)

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trunk or Treat, games, food): today; 3-6 p.m.

Port Byron (Messiah Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat, activities, food): today: 3-5 p.m.

Princeton: 5:30-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Falls (Uptown Trick or Treat):

  • Oct. 26; 4:30-6 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (South Rock Island Township Hall, trick-or-treating, games): Oct. 31; 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night):

  • Oct. 25; 5-8 p.m.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, weenie roast 6-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7 p.m.

IOWA

Bettendorf:

Trick or treat 5-7:30 p.m. Parade Oct. 27; 7 p.m., begins at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.

Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m.

Blue Grass: 5:30 -7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Camanche: 6-8 p.m.

Clinton: 6-8 p.m.

Davenport:

  • Trick or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parade Oct. 27; 2 p.m. rain or shine, begins at 3rd and Brady streets.

Davenport (NorthPark Mall): today; 4-6 p.m.

Davenport (St. Mark Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat, food, activities): today; 2-4 p.m.

DeWitt:

  • Oct. 27; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.

LeClaire:

  • Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Witches’ Walk and Costume Parade Oct. 27; 12:30-2 p.m.

LeClaire (Riverside Foursquare Church parking lot, Trunk or Treat)

  • : Oct. 27; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Park View: 6-8 p.m.

Princeton: Trick or treat 4:30-7 p.m. Parade today; 3:45 p.m., at Old School Park, with trick or treat 4:30-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: 6-8 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. door-to-door trick-or-treating. (Oct. 30; 5-6 p.m. activities along the trail)

