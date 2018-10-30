Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Wednesday, Oct. 31.
ILLINOIS
Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aledo (Messiah Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat, activities): today; 3-5 p.m.
Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
Andover: today; 2-5 p.m.; fire station party 5-7 p.m.
Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
Cambridge: 5-8 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Coal Valley (Municipal Park, Trunk ‘r Treat, food):
- Oct. 23; 6-7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25)
Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 27, 28; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (admission charged)
Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
East Moline Fright Night:
- (1018 15th Ave.
,
- Oct. 26; 5-6:30 p.m.
East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center, trick-or-treat and haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
East Moline (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Indoor Trail of Treats): today; 5-6:30 p.m.
Erie: 5-7 p.m.
Fulton: 6-8 p.m.
Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
Galva (Black Hawk College, East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail):
- Oct. 24; 5-7 p.m.
Galva (Wiley Park Trunk or Treat, party, costume contest, activities):
- Oct. 27; 2-5 p.m.
Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday):
- Oct. 27; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (parade 1 p.m.)
Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
Hampton (Illiniwek Forest Preserve, activities, costume contest):
- Oct. 20; 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m. (7 p.m. Halloween in the Park; food, bonfire, hayrack rides)
Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
Matherville: today; 5-7 p.m. (parade 4 p.m.)
Milan (Camden Centre, Trunk or Treat):
- Oct. 25; 5-6:30 p.m.
Moline: 5-8 p.m.
Milan: 5-7:30 p.m.
Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food):
- Oct. 27; 5-7 p.m.
Moline (First Covenant Church, Trunk or Treat and hot dog meal): today; 4-6 p.m.
Moline (Mercado on Fifth, Dia de los Muertos):
- Oct. 19; activities 5-10 p.m.; trunk-or-treat and costume parade 8 p.m.
Moline (Prospect Park, Spooktacular):
- Oct. 20; 2:30-5 p.m.
Moline (SouthPark Mall): today; 4-6 p.m.
Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
New Boston: 6-8 p.m. (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.; movie 8 p.m.)
Orion: 5-7 p.m. (Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.)
Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trunk or Treat, games, food): today; 3-6 p.m.
Port Byron (Messiah Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat, activities, food): today: 3-5 p.m.
Princeton: 5:30-8 p.m.
Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
Rock Falls (Uptown Trick or Treat):
- Oct. 26; 4:30-6 p.m.
Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
Rock Island (South Rock Island Township Hall, trick-or-treating, games): Oct. 31; 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night):
- Oct. 25; 5-8 p.m.
Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, weenie roast 6-8 p.m.
Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
Viola: 5-7 p.m.
IOWA
Bettendorf:
Trick or treat 5-7:30 p.m. Parade Oct. 27; 7 p.m., begins at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.
Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m.
Blue Grass: 5:30 -7 p.m.
Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Camanche: 6-8 p.m.
Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
Davenport:
- Trick or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parade Oct. 27; 2 p.m. rain or shine, begins at 3rd and Brady streets.
Davenport (NorthPark Mall): today; 4-6 p.m.
Davenport (St. Mark Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat, food, activities): today; 2-4 p.m.
DeWitt:
- Oct. 27; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Donahue: 5-7 p.m.
Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
LeClaire:
- Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Witches’ Walk and Costume Parade Oct. 27; 12:30-2 p.m.
LeClaire (Riverside Foursquare Church parking lot, Trunk or Treat)
- : Oct. 27; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
Park View: 6-8 p.m.
Princeton: Trick or treat 4:30-7 p.m. Parade today; 3:45 p.m., at Old School Park, with trick or treat 4:30-7 p.m.
Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. door-to-door trick-or-treating. (Oct. 30; 5-6 p.m. activities along the trail)