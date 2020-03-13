Updated growing list: Cancellations, changes due to concerns related to spread of coronavirus

Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.

• River Action, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sierra Club Eagle View Group, and Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation have canceled the Environmental Film Series for Sunday, March 15, 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum.

Our decision was based on the warnings and strong recommendations that have come out in recent hours regarding COVID-19.

• The Family Museum in Bettendorf has canceled all large-scale events through the end of April, including next week's Spring Break Spectacular. The museum will remain open to the public, and classes and drop-ins will continue.

• CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race has been canceled. The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. is cancelling this year’s event due to the recent developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa. CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date.