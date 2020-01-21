UPDATED: East Moline man held in Scott County Jail on attempted murder charge

An East Moline man is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony attempted-murder charge in connection with a Davenport shooting in 2019.

Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr., 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He was booked into the jail at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's what happened, according to official documents:

Shortly before 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, police responded to the area of 1300 Marquette St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire.

Officers found a man walking in the area. He had been shot at least three times, including a wound to the head causing life-threatening injuries. Police administered first aid until fire and medic crews arrived to transport the wounded man to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.

He later was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals.

The injured man, after some recovery from brain surgery, picked out McCall in a photo lineup.

Additionally, at the time of the shooting, police received a call from Genesis West that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived for treatment. That incident was unrelated to the first, police said Tuesday.