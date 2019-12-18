UPDATED: Driver cited in truck-eating bridge case on Harrison

In May 2019 at 5th and Brady, Davenport, morning commuters see an all-too-familiar scene of a truck stuck under the bridge. Another truck hit a bridge on Wednesday, Dec. 18, while traveling southbound on Harrison Street.
The driver of this Ryder rental truck tried to go under the railroad bridge at Brady and 5th streets on Tuesday. The impact pealed open the top of the vehicle's trailer, which was empty. The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured.
Davenport police respond to a call reporting a box truck wedged beneath the railroad bridge at East 5th and Brady streets in Davenport at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday.
Davenport police respond to a call reporting a box truck wedged beneath the railroad bridge at East 5th and Brady streets in Davenport at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday.
A truck hit a a bridge at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday, southbound on Fifth and Harrison streets, Davenport.
Police said it took emergency responders a few hours to clear out the area and clean up the road.
The small semi-box truck was traveling south on Harrison Street, passed several height warning signs and signs directing a detour to turn off Harrison Street and on onto Fifth Street, police said.
The truck, which failed to take the detour, went under the railroad bridge, struck the bridge and ripped the top and sides off the cargo area. Police said the truck sustained "disabling damage."
The only person in the truck was driver Keon Bogan, 25, of St. Louis. He was cited for failure to obey signal devices. Harrison Street at Fifth Street was blocked for about 2½ hours while the truck and debris were cleared from the roadway.
