 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated: Closings because of the weather
View Comments
topical alert

Updated: Closings because of the weather

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
123020-qc-nws-snowcleanup-055

File: Angelo Lott of Davenport shovels the heavy ice and snow from the driveway of his home on Ridge Drive after overnight snow and ice covered the Quad-Cities Wednesday in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

These places are closing because of the weather.

• Iowa's five state COVID-19 drive-thru test sites will close early today because of the weather. The Davenport site will close at 2 p.m. today.

• The Davenport Community School District will not hold afterschool or evening activities today. Practices also are canceled.

• The River's Edge in Davenport will close for all evening events.

• Bettendorf Life Fitness Center, Library, and Family Museum will close at 5 p.m., Monday. 

• Palmer Grill at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf will be closed on Tuesday.

• LeClaire Community Library closing early at 4 p.m.

• All branches of the Davenport Public Library will close at 5:30 p.m.

Quad-City Times​

View Comments
0
0
2
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News