Updated: Closings because of the weather

These places are closing because of the weather.
• Iowa's five state COVID-19 drive-thru test sites will close early today because of the weather. The Davenport site will close at 2 p.m. today.
• The Davenport Community School District will not hold afterschool or evening activities today. Practices also are canceled.
• The River's Edge in Davenport will close for all evening events.
• Bettendorf Life Fitness Center, Library, and Family Museum will close at 5 p.m., Monday.
• Palmer Grill at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf will be closed on Tuesday.
• LeClaire Community Library closing early at 4 p.m.
• All branches of the Davenport Public Library will close at 5:30 p.m.
Quad-City Times