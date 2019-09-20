A man and woman looking to spend some time Friday relaxing in Fejervary Park had their plans cut short.
The Davenport residents discovered a body shortly before 2:30 p.m.
"We were driving by and I was driving and on my side it looked like there was some trash on the side of the road," said the 35-year-old woman who called 911. "I really didn't even slow down. I didn't really think anything of it."
Her companion cautioned her to stop.
You have free articles remaining.
"I kind of yelled out - because I was so surprised," the 38-year-old man said. "I saw it was a man lying there. And he sure wasn't moving."
According to a Davenport Police Department news release, the fire and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The DPD said early information suggests the man may have suffered a medical issue. Detectives are investigating, but don't think foul play was involved and said there is no danger to the public.