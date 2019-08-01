Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire which has heavily damaged a two-story apartment building at 1116 15th Ave, in East Moline.
The fire was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the rear of the structure when fire crews arrived. Thick black smoke from the fire could be scene from as far away as Bettendorf.
Numerous witnesses, residents, and employees at nearby businesses said they believe everyone in the building got out safely. But some said that the safety of pets, including cats and a hamster, was unknown.
Witnesses heard and saw an explosion. “It sounded like gunfire,” said Dawson Rogers, of East Moline.
Irv Landry was in his first-floor apartment when someone knocked on his door, telling him the building was on fire.
He said that the fire started in the back upstairs apartment. The building has six apartments, three on each of the two floors.
Landry, who has lived in the building for seven years said he did not know why or how the fire started.
“It was a good place,” he said. “Now I gotta find a place to live.”
As of noon, the fire was still billowing thick black smoke into the blue sky over East Moline. Firefighters were warning onlookers that the building’s walls could imminently cave in.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated at soon as more information becomes available.