Update: Taylor Ridge women held on $1 million in connection with shot fired from deputy's gun

TAYLOR RIDGE - A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on $1 million bond in connection with an incident Friday, when a deputy's gun discharged during a struggle.

Amber Summers, 34, of Taylor Ridge, is being held in Rock Island County Jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Summers went by the name of Whitcomb at one time, according to county documents.

Here's what happened, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff's Department:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived. he saw two people flee.

The deputy chased them and caught up with a woman who resisted arrest. During a struggle, she tried to disarm the deputy, and a single shot was fired from his gun.

Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.

A male suspect remains at large.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about this incident to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.