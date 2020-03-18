Update: Scott County's first positive COVID-19 test wasn't a local resident

Rivers said the person who tested positive won't be tallied as a Scott County case because the person isn't local.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. Statewide, 2,052 people have been tested, with 288 confirmed cases and 1 death as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Though both Illinois and Iowa are reporting positives cases of COVID-19, detailed information is a tale of two states. When asked how many coronavirus tests are pending in Scott County, Rivers said, “In Iowa, we do not have information on how many people are being tested. We will only know when positive tests are reported to us.”

Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, reported 36 tests have been authorized by the department as of Wednesday morning. Thirteen are negative, and the rest are pending.

“We are getting test results in on a staggered basis, as they get done with them at the laboratories,” Ludwig said.

On Wednesday Genesis Health opened the first mobile testing site in the Quad Cities, in northwest Davenport. Tests are reserved for patients who were referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. Results are returned in around four or five days.