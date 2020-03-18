Update: Scott County's first positive COVID-19 test wasn't a local resident. Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases

Ashe Simpson, spokesman for UnityPoint Health declined to comment further.

Rivers said the person who tested positive won't be tallied as a Scott County case because the person isn't local, adding it was reported in Tuesday's results from the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to IDPH, there were six cases reported Tuesday, three from Johnson County, the others from Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas counties.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. Statewide, 2,052 people have been tested, with 288 confirmed cases and one death as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Iowa has 38 confirmed cases, with nine new cases confirmed Wednesday. The new cases were: three in Johnson County; two in Polk County; two in Dallas County; one in Washington County and one in Winneshiek County.

Though both Illinois and Iowa are reporting positives cases of COVID-19, detailed information is a tale of two states. When asked how many coronavirus tests are pending in Scott County, Rivers said, “In Iowa, we do not have information on how many people are being tested. We will only know when positive tests are reported to us.”