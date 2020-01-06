You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed
View Comments

Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed

{{featured_button_text}}
010320-qc-train-derail-010

A Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire .

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,

Canadian Pacific has resumed rail traffic and all rail cars from Friday's derailment have been removed from the track.

The news was shared by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency on its Facebook Saturday.

At the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Ray Allen said he was looking to speak to Canadian Pacific about the speed of its trains.

“I am concerned about the speed issue, not so much to being the cause of the accident but it just seems like speed makes the result of the accident like that much worse than it otherwise might be,” Allen said.

Allen said the accident could have been much worse, noting that if the cars had fallen towards LeClaire’s business district rather than the levee, there may have been demolished buildings. “It could have been a pretty terrible thing.”

Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Gerard agreed, saying they needed to have discussions with CP. “When I look at this picture, the first thing that I thought about was what if this would’ve happened at Tugfest? Can you imagine?” he said.

City Administrator Edwin Choate said the levee will remain closed. The full extent of damage to the levee will need to be determined after CP power washes the levee. “Until that happens, frankly, we can’t see the extent of the damage down there,” he said.

Choate did praise the forthrightness of the railroad.

An official cause for the derailment has not yet been released. A Youtube video that contains audio from the derailment says they had passed a section of broken track that may have caused the derailment.

“CP9716 North, hit a broken rail just past the south switch of LeClaire. I do believe we are on the ground,” the audio says to a CP dispatcher, referring to the derailment.

“We went over about a two-foot piece of broken rail, it’s pretty rough. And then we lost our air. And as far as we can see back, we’re missing a bunch of our train.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News