Update: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

According to several reports, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday morning.

Bryant, 41, was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. Five people are confirmed dead.

TMZ first reported the news, and is has since been confirmed by several outlets, including ESPN.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 with the third-most points in league history. LeBron James surpassed Bryant on the scoring list Saturday night.

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

