'Unsung heroes' of schools: Moline Public Schools Foundation funds classroom projects

O’Brien said seeing the impact of those awards was really gratifying.

“When you announce the winners, you’d really think we were giving teachers a million dollars,” she said. “They come running down the aisle.”

O’Brien said the foundation, which was formed in 1988 by Joy Boruff and Jan DeTaeye, has grown and evolved over the years to include a variety of initiatives that go beyond giving grants.

The foundation supports the Moline-Coal Valley district with its grant writing. O'Brien said this resulted in about $20,000 in additional financial support for the district last year, including $10,000 for the high school’s vocational education lab. Other grants have been used to restock the high school’s food pantry and buy new books for Read Moline, an initiative that puts books in the classrooms and homes of Moline-Coal Valley students.

O’Brien said foundation members have given 150 hours of their time to Read Moline, and they have distributed 1,500 books. Members can be seen in action at Mercado on Fifth, Stephens Parkview Neighborhood Ice Cream Social, and other community events. This effort has also led to baskets of books being made available for children to read at Culver’s, Starbucks, Cruz Barbershop and other locations in Moline.