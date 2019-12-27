'Unsung heroes' of schools: Moline Public Schools Foundation funds classroom projects

Jayne O’Brien hopes to raise awareness about the Moline Public Schools Foundation before she retires from leading the organization.
“I know how much we’ve been able to leverage resources, do more with less and create community partnerships,” she said. “I don’t think people always understand the magnitude of the reach we have and the integral role we play.”
O’Brien plans to retire at the end of 2019 as executive director of the foundation, which raises money to fund grants for educators of the Moline-Coal Valley School District. O’Brien said the foundation’s work has a direct impact on education in the community, and quality education influences housing values, attracts families to choose to live in Moline, and prepares students to enter the workforce.
Last year the foundation allocated over $32,000 for projects that would have otherwise gone unfunded or underfunded. Grant dollars are awarded in the spring for the following school year. Through this process, O'Brien said, the foundation has been able to support flexible seating projects, classroom games that engage learning, and chemistry lab updates.
In addition to those dollars, O’Brien said the foundation was able to give 17 awards through its $100 Facebook Challenge at the beginning of the school year. Visitors to the foundation’s Facebook page will see notes of gratitude from happy teachers who have been able to buy replacement calculators, cellphone holders, stools and other items to make their classrooms better places.
O’Brien said seeing the impact of those awards was really gratifying.
“When you announce the winners, you’d really think we were giving teachers a million dollars,” she said. “They come running down the aisle.”
O’Brien said the foundation, which was formed in 1988 by Joy Boruff and Jan DeTaeye, has grown and evolved over the years to include a variety of initiatives that go beyond giving grants.
The foundation supports the Moline-Coal Valley district with its grant writing. O'Brien said this resulted in about $20,000 in additional financial support for the district last year, including $10,000 for the high school’s vocational education lab. Other grants have been used to restock the high school’s food pantry and buy new books for Read Moline, an initiative that puts books in the classrooms and homes of Moline-Coal Valley students.
O’Brien said foundation members have given 150 hours of their time to Read Moline, and they have distributed 1,500 books. Members can be seen in action at Mercado on Fifth, Stephens Parkview Neighborhood Ice Cream Social, and other community events. This effort has also led to baskets of books being made available for children to read at Culver’s, Starbucks, Cruz Barbershop and other locations in Moline.
In a new development, the foundation has found another way to get books to even more students by placing new books in the bags of the Back Pack Meal Program. O’Brien said there are about 180 kids who participate in the program, which provides six “mini-meals” to students in the district.
Whatever the initiative, Assistant Superintendent Matt DeBaene said he highly encourages anyone take part in the valuable work the foundation does.
“Jayne O'Brien, the Moline Public Schools Foundation board members, and their many volunteers are often some of the unsung heroes for Moline-Coal Valley Schools,” he said. “They positively impact our schools and community in and outside of the classroom. And they are fun. If you have never attended or volunteered at an MPSF event, I highly recommend you do.”
O’Brien said she joined the foundation as a board member 10 years ago. She previously served as secretary, vice president, and president-elect.
“I’m really proud of the work we’ve done,” she said. “There’s a lot of new things since I’ve been around.”
O’Brien said she is thankful and proud of the 19 members of the foundation and others in the community who are always ready to step up and answer the call for help and to say “we can do this.”
“I think people get asked every day to give and donate,” she said. “People are inundated with that. We’ve been able to really engage so many wonderful people that support us. That’s what makes us proud.”
O’Brien said she knows the right person to take over her role will need a lot of passion.
“You have to pick this up as a labor of love,” she said. “I was raised in Moline; my kids were raised in Moline, as well. They attended Moline schools. You have to have that level of commitment. That has to be there. I really do believe the rest will fall into place.”