If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a song is worth a thousand feelings.
Harnessing that power, United Way of the Quad Cities is singing the praises of a new Community Campaign theme – “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack.” This year’s campaign is launching Thursday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m. at the Rust Belt in East Moline with an unprecedented concert.
United Way partnered with River Music Experience to enlist local songwriters to create original songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through the support of United Way.
“What better way to tell the stories of people than through music,” United Way CEO Rene Gellerman said Friday. “Music really has a way of touching people differently than just telling a story. I think that people will better connect with the stories because of the music, and that's what we want.”
“I'm a huge fan of music. I've been involved with the River Music Experience for 15 years,” she said, noting she's served on the RME board. “Ellis Kell was one of my best friends. I really wanted to do something, when people heard about it, they'd say, 'That makes complete sense.'”
“Sometimes the effectiveness of a message isn't changing the message, but saying it in a different way,” Blake Friis, United Way's new communications manager, said. “There's nothing in the songs that's inconsistent with the things we talk about every day."
Mara Downing of Deere & Co. and Mike Parejko of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will lead the 2019 campaign to raise $7.5 million by March 2020. The organization will highlight the songs (available for free download) and videos at unitedwaycampaign.org, which also launches Thursday. Last year, 36 partner agencies were funded with $7 million raised, after United Way got requests for $13.8 million.
Each Q-C artist will debut their song at The Rust Belt on Thursday, which will include in-depth videos and live testimonials from the people whose journeys served as inspiration. The six songs and stories are:
- “Counting Sheep,” by Bethann Heidgerken, about a young mother who graduated from a Women United Born Learning Academy and wants the best for her child's future.
- “I'll Be Alright,” by 16-year-old Charlotte Boyer, about an 18-year-old woman who's faced many struggles and is working to overcome those through music and the Youth Service Bureau.
- “Grow,” by Mo Carter and Amy Foley, about a woman who overcame the odds of drug addiction and jail, to become successful with the help of the One Eighty program.
- “Proof,” by Juan Valtierra, about a young woman's story of resilience told through hip-hop.
- “Together,” by Delores Westbrook-Tingle and Aubrey Barnes, using gospel choir and spoken word to display the pride of the African-American community and the importance of mentorship.
- “The United Way,” by The Candymakers, on the collaboration between United Way and the community, coming together to change people's lives for the better.
“This is a brand-new concept for the campaign, showcasing real people, real impact, and I hope people will be moved by these songs, these people,” Carter said recently. She's already performed her song for two groups – a United Way workplace campaign at St. Ambrose, and for a group of workplace ambassadors at a Redstone Room lunch.
Carter met with Rhiannon Bell, a 35-year-old from Princeton, Iowa, and recovering addict who was in and out of jail and has been clean since March 2018 after working with the Davenport-based One Eighty recovery program.
She currently runs Inspired Sweets Enterprise for One Eighty and is the mother of three girls. She will attend Scott Community College this fall to get her degree in business management.
“The caramels are fabulous and they'll be at the kickoff,” Gellerman said of Bell's candies.
One Eighty is a growing nonprofit (based at 601 Marquette St., Davenport) that brings hope, love, and opportunity to people and communities impacted by the crisis of poverty, or addiction, according to oneeighty.org.
Carter, a Davenport singer-songwriter who's in The Velies and was in Busted Chandeliers with Foley, had to finish writing the song within a month (at the end of July) and recorded it in mid-August (as did the others) at Joy Avenue Media in Bettendorf.
“I didn't want to be very literal, I used a lot of metaphors,” she said of her song. “It's a positive message of turning your life around. I touched on her past experiences. She strongly feels those brought her where she is today.”
The half-dozen United Way songs were performed recently for their subjects, and Bell cried when she heard hers, Carter said. “She really loved it. It was a song that was impactful.”
“I felt a lot of pressure; it was very specific to her,” she said. “I had never been given a deadline for a song. It was a different writing process. I really wanted to write a great song...I was very excited about this; I was thrilled to be part of it."
United Way will introduce the CD and a soundcloud.com playlist Thursday.
About 14,000 people donate to United Way, and it partners with dozens of other nonprofits. “Yet our poverty rate is increasing, so we have to do more,” Gellerman said. “I'm hoping with this music, that more people will tune into what United Way is doing, and we can collectively do more in the community.”
The partnership with RME is “really innovative,” she said. “I hope it inspires other organizations to think differently about how they deliver their messages and their work.”
They plan to make “Amplify” an annual project, giving an outlet to local musicians, and “showcase the talent that's in this community,” Gellerman said.
United Way asks people to pre-register for the free event, by the end of Tuesday, at unitedwayqc.org/amplify.