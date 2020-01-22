United Township parents, students tackle tough issue -- suicide

Foster Atwood's voice is still being heard. That was sternly evident by the silence of the 80 students and parents on hand Wednesday at the Parents United meeting in the United Township High School Commons in East Moline.

The person they were listening to was Foster's dad, Kevin Atwood, who spoke about his son, Foster Atwood, who committed suicide at age 19 in the summer after his freshman year in college.

Foster was "normal," he told them. His son was on the homecoming court at UT his senior year. He played football at UT, was funny and easily made friends.

Still, in a three-month span before his death, his parents, Jaime and Kevin, knew there was depression. As much as they tried to deal with it by getting him to the family's physician, getting him counseling and on a waiting list to see a psychiatrist, they could not stem the tide.

Kevin Atwood did not really claim to have the answer, but he gave plenty of ideas on things like signs (dramatic change in grooming habits, giving things away and isolation) and the need to be willing to ask the difficult question.

"I am here as your wake-up call," he told parents. "No teacher or parent gets a free pass."