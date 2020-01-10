United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club

Moline, Riverdale, Geneseo and Rock Island all have teams, he said. And he is very happy to have UT add one.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve been trying to facilitate helping other schools get this since the beginning. It’s great. Now we have Rock Island, Sherrard, Geneseo, UT and Riverdale (besides Moline) and the list kinda goes on. It’s great; what it means is more local teams. We will end up having more local events.”

A couple of local prep tournaments have been held in the past few years, Albrecht said. That means savings on travel expenses, which is very important for a team that raises almost all of its own funds.

Moline has anywhere from 15-25 kids out annually, depending on if one particular class gets into it, he said. They participate in about 15 events per year.

Moline has taken spring break trips to southern Illinois for some practice and meets. It also has its students participate in local bass fishing tournaments.

Practice is held two to three days a week usually beginning indoors in February, Albrecht said.

And it stays there until the ice age ends on local rivers, lakes and ponds. ”As soon as the ice thaws, we are fishing,” he said. “ We get the kids out and we start trying to catch fish.”