EAST MOLINE — In an era where numbers are seemingly king, there is one number that soon may find its number is up at United Township High School — class rank.
United Township High School District 30 is considering doing away with class rank for the 2024 school year, and it must make the decision by the December school board meeting.
A public forum addressing the issue will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the new student commons area at the front of the high school.
“We are just going to kind of explain the process to parents and whoever is interested about why we are investigating doing away with the current valedictorian/salutatorian situation,” said Jay Morrow, district superintendent. “We will spend a great deal of time talking about that, pros and cons to it.”
The major reason for considering doing away with class rank is that many colleges already have dropped it as a consideration for a student’s application.
“The big impetus is most schools now don’t consider it important with entry into college,” Morrow said. “That was really what started the conversation.”
Morrow said he plans to share several statistics with those in attendance before eventually getting feedback.
“What’s kind of been driving this discussion from college admissions standards is that class rank is ninth on the list as far as importance,” Morrow said, quoting from the National Association of College Admissions Counselors survey of 173 colleges.
Morrow said the survey showed the most important aspects of college applications are:
1. Grades in all courses.
2. Grades in college-prep courses.
3. SAT and ACT scores and strength of curriculum.
UT officials also did research on some of the larger state universities that many UT graduates attend.
The three colleges most attended by UT graduates are Western Illinois University, Augustana College and Black Hawk College.
Class rank is not a factor in admittance to any of those schools, Morrow said.
UT officials also looked at some of the larger schools that are of interest to UTHS graduates.
“With the University of Illinois, the most important is always rigor and the grades,” Morrow said. “It is not detrimental getting rid of class rank. It’s kind of a neutral proponent of it.
“Iowa has no rank criteria for admissions or scholarships. It won't have an impact at the University of Iowa,” he said.
At the University of Missouri, class rank is a non-issue, he said. “They have an equivalence for kids from non-ranking systems.
“Illinois State University hasn’t used the ranking for admission systems since the 2005-2006 (school year).”
And Drake University in Des Moines doesn’t consider it anymore, he said.
A total of 40.6% of the colleges surveyed place no importance on class rank at all.
The battle for valedictorian is another reason UT is considering doing away with class rank, Morrow said. The difference between the valedictorian and the salutatorian is often about a tenth of a percentage point or even less, he said. “So, it’s really a razor-thin margin."
UT is considering going to what most colleges use — the Latin system of magna cum laude, suma cum laude and cum laude.
“The magna cum laude, suma cum laude and cum laude, you have more students that are inclusive in those range of GPAs and not just a No. 1 or a No. 2,” he said.
He also does not like the fact that students wanting to be No. 1 have to understand the system and its quirks when they register for UT in February through March of their eighth-grade year.
Spanish has an advanced-placement course in the fourth year, but French does not. AP classes generally award one point higher per grade, so an A is worth five points rather than four. So if a student wants to be No. 1, he or she is better off taking Spanish.
“We have a weighted GPA,” Morrow explained. “So your AP classes are at a 5.0. So students have to take as many AP or 5.0-rated classes as they can to continue to be in that running.”