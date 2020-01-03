United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy

The separation plan calls for the creation of a "traditionalist Methodist denomination" that will be distinct from the UMC. Under the agreement, the UMC will give the new denomination $25 million to help with its establishment. The amount of was determined based on a "review of the financial health of the church" and discussions with stakeholders, according to the Council of Bishops. The traditionalist denomination would continue the ban on gay marriage and clergy.

The Rev. Dr. Maidstone Mulenga, a spokesman for the UMC Council of Bishops, said the resolution is "amicable," and will allow for the church to set aside this divisive topic.

"Our hope is that we'll move on and spend more time doing what we've been called to do, which is to tell people about Jesus Christ and transform his world through our work in ministry," he said.

In Illinois, the Rev. Chris Ritter says the future of his traditionalist church isn't clear yet. Ritter, who leads a congregation in Geneseo, Ill., said he expects the majority of his parishioners will want to break away from the UMC if the separation plan is approved.

"I hate we reached this point," he said. "It's best we disengage from all this and figure out how we move forward with like-minded parties."