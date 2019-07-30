The Union Pacific Railroad's freshly restored "Big Boy" No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, has created memorable moments for generations of train fans over the past few weeks.
Dubbed a 4-8-8-4 steam locomotive because of its wheel arrangement, the locomotive is on a tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.
Weighing in at nearly 550 tons, the largest steam locomotive ever built made its way to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday evening for an overnight stay. From the Hawkeye State, No. 4014 will continue west on the last leg of its Great Race Across the Midwest excursion before returning home to Cheyenne, Wyo.
After Union Pacific bought No. 4014 from the RailGiants Train Museum in Pomona, Calif., in 2013, restoration began in early 2014 at UP's steam shop in Cheyenne. About five and a half years later, a dream became a reality, not only for the railroad, but for fans of it as well.
These locomotives, which were nicknamed Big Boys after a worker etched the name in chalk on the front of the smoke box during construction of the prototype unit No. 4000, were never a fixture in the Midwest.
Union Pacific built 25 of the 4-8-8-4 giants between 1941 and 1945. They were used to haul freight over the Wasatch Mountains between Ogden, Utah, and Green River, Wyo.
All Big Boys have been in retirement since 1962, so this is the first time most people have had a chance to see the iconic locomotive on the open rails.
"I came up here to see the locomotive and get out of the house," said Bettendorf resident John Ingwersen.
Ingwersen sat idle for about an hour with over 100 other patient spectators at Malone Park, just east of DeWitt, on Tuesday afternoon. He recalled riding Rock Island Line and Southern Pacific passenger trains in 1948 over the Wasatch Mountains. It was dark at the time and there was no sighting of a Big Boy back then. Tuesday was his chance.
"It's like the railroad shut down for the day," he said. "Just like for (former President Abraham) Lincoln's funeral train, people are curious."
This excursion was designed to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the last spike being driven to complete the first transcontinental railroad in 1869. That feat is undoubtedly one of the biggest moments that has occurred in American history.
The last spike, known as the golden spike, was driven at Promontory Summit, Utah, on May 10, 1869, after the Pacific Railway Act was signed in 1862. The rail line connected the Central Pacific and the newly chartered Union Pacific to create a rail service from Omaha, Neb., to the Pacific Ocean.
Of the 25 steam giants built, only eight remain intact today. No. 4014 is the only one in operation, but you can view stationary 4-8-8-4s in locations such as Green Bay, Wis.; St. Louis; and Omaha.
But nothing will compare to seeing one in its natural environment.