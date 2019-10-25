More than a month after moving from Aledo to Viola, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the University of Illinois Extension's Mercer County office.
The office's new larger location is now located at 910 13th St., on the north side of Viola next to the Casey’s General Store. The move was made over Labor Day weekend.
Special guest speakers included: State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha; State Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria; Viola Mayor Kirk Doonan; Viola Chamber of Commerce Representative Jim Morrison; Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Representative Vicky Miller; and Illinois Extension Regional Director Ryan Hobson.
Weaver reminisced about showing cattle as a kid, and said that experience taught him leadership skills.
“The difference you’re making is so important to our society, because so many kids are not getting the opportunities to learn. It’s not about knowledge it’s experiences that are going to make them successful,” said Weaver of the Illinois Extension's role in rural communities.
Swanson said he and Weaver have supported funding for extension offices, “...because you do play such a vital role in our communities.”
“They’re in the rural areas because that’s the people they can affect the most with master gardening and of course the 4H program,” he said.
He cited statistics that 4H members are four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, twice as likely to be civically active and twice as likely to make healthier choices because of the education offered through extension offices.
“4H members also have higher academic confidence and higher academic engagement than their peers…. We’re starting young people at 4H level and building leaders,” said Swanson.
Viola Mayor Kirk Doonan said he was a 4H member as a child, a legacy he has passed on to his children.
“It is such an important environment for the community to have the service with their knowledge and expertise and their ability to find more information for us.”
Recently, the Village of Viola worked with the University of Illinois Extension Office and brought in a group of graduate and undergraduate students with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning to look at how to revitalize Viola’s downtown.
“Those students did such a good job with that…We’ve had a good experience with the university and we expect that to continue.”
Doonan added that the plan moving forward for Viola’s downtown includes demolishing the dilapidated buildings.
“We’re going to have to take those down and rebuild something. We’re hoping to have something like professional offices for doctors, chiropractors, dentists, that type of thing - and also have spaces for a small restaurant or bakeries to be available too.”
“We’re trying to raise money for that – we’re doing alright, we’re about a quarter of the way there.
He said the village hopes to offer financial incentives to individuals looking to open a business in Viola’s downtown in the future. Already, the location offers a low cost of living.
Office hours at the University of Illinois Extension Office are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed from 12 – 12:30 p.m. for lunch) and by appointment.
Programs offered through the Extension office include: 4-H Youth Development, Commercial Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Energy and Environment, Family Life, Horticulture, Illinois Nutrition Education Programs, Local Foods and Small Farms, and Nutrition/Wellness. The new phone number there is 309-871-5032.