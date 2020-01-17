Two plays in Quad-Cities recall children of Terezin concentration camp

It’s coincidental but appropriate that two theatrical productions about the Terezin concentration camp during World War II are opening Thursday, Jan. 23, in Moline and East Moline.
The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities is supporting both — "And A Child Shall Lead" at United Township High School, 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, at 7 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, and "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" at Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25, 30-31, Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
“We chose to do the play in honor of Holocaust Remembrance,” said Black Box director and co-founder Lora Adams. “The piece is an inspiring story that shows how art can be used in times of tragedy and is centered around Raja, a Czech teenager forced into Terezin, a Jewish ghetto.
“The camp was a stopping point before being sent to the death camps, particularly Auschwitz,” she said. “Fifteen thousand children under the age of 15 passed through Terezin. Less than 100 survived. The poems and pictures drawn by the children were discovered after the war and were first published in 1959.”
The UN General Assembly designated Jan. 27 — the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz (in Poland) and liberated more than 7,000 remaining prisoners. It’s estimated that at minimum 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945; of these, at least 1.1 million were murdered.
In “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” Raja, having lived through it all, teaches the children when there was nothing to teach with, helping to give them hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind barbed wire — tells the true story of the children, according to a synopsis.
There were no butterflies at Terezin, but they were a symbol of defiance, making it possible for kids to live and play while waiting to be transported, the summary says.
The Celeste Raspanti one-act play is based on poetry created in the concentration camp by the Jewish children of Prague.
The Black Box cast includes Laila Haley as Raja, Mischa Hooker and Patti Flaherty as her parents, Justin Ruefer as Pavel (her brother) and Dee Canfield as her Aunt Vera.
“We are always so honored to have so many actors join us for the first time on the Black Box stage,” Adams said of the cast, “and we are very grateful for the generous support of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and Allan Ross.
“It’s especially significant,” Ross, the federation executive director, said Friday of the timing of the two plays. “This is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. For the Black Box, we are one of the financial supporters. And we brought an exhibit to UT, and didn’t charge for the school.”
Last November and December, an exhibit of Terezin children’s poems and artwork (a traveling exhibit from Omaha’s Institute for Holocaust Education) was at UTHS, in coordination with “And A Child Shall Lead,” Ross said.
In that student play, “In the face of unspeakable horror, these children use their determination and creativity to build lives filled with hope and beauty — playing, studying, making art, and writing an underground newspaper — all at the peril of being executed,” a summary says. “Their actual poems and stories are woven into a fast-paced drama, evoking the universality of children caught in the insanity of war.”
Thirty miles north of Prague, Terezin (also known as Theresienstadt) was a ghetto and concentration camp for Jews en route to extermination camps, and was also presented as a “model Jewish settlement” for propaganda purposes, Ross said.
Tickets for the UT play are $7 for adults and $5 for students. BBT tickets are $16, except $13 on Thursdays, available at theblackboxtheatre.com.