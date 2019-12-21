Two of the three forensic pathology labs in Iowa are unavailable. That means delays for investigators and anguish for families

He estimates he has saved taxpayers more than $200,000 over the past 10 years by transporting remains himself, rather than paying local funeral homes to do so. Prior to 2008, Gustafson paid between $300 and $500 for autopsy transports, and those costs would likely be higher today.

The autopsy itself is at least $1,000 cheaper in Illinois, too. The much lower transportation costs and lesser charges for toxicology testing makes a considerable combined difference.

"I pay $1,250, max," Gustafson said. "I use a forensic lab out of Pittsburg for toxicology. We pay $202 to $204 for an expanded basic screen (of blood and urine).

"It's a very comprehensive screen, and I'm really happy with it. At first, we were getting results in nine or 10 days. Now it's about three weeks, but that's better that the six-to-eight weeks it was taking when I was using (the forensic lab) in St. Louis.

"The state lab at Morton is free, but it could take six months to get results. That would be very, very frustrating today."

The frustration still exists in Scott County.