Davenport police announced Saturday morning that they have arrested two Davenport juveniles on adult charges in connection with a shots fired incident Friday night.
Police arrested Charles Singleton III, 17, and Nessiah Clark, 17, no street addresses listed. Both teens face charges of intimidation with a firearm (forcible felony - adult charge), felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, and interference.
They are booked into the Scott County Jail.
In a new release, police said this was the sequence of events: Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the area of 2100 N. Pine Street. The preliminary information indicated that two vehicles had been chasing each other and shots were being fired from the vehicles.
As officers arrived on scene, witnesses directed them to a disabled vehicle in the 1600 block of Lookout Lane. While checking on the vehicle, police observed the two suspects fleeing on foot and apprehended them after a short foot pursuit.
Officers also located a crime scene on Pine Street north of Locust Street where they found several fired cartridge cases. Two handguns were recovered along the path the suspects fled to, the release said.
The disabled vehicle had sustained extensive damage and was reported stolen earlier in the day in Davenport. No other damage or injuries were reported at the scene.
The case remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-325-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."