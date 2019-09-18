Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in the 17,100 block (Milan) of U. S. Route 67, according to the Rock Island Sheriff's Department.
The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. when a 2010 Mercury Milan was headed south on Route 67, crossed over the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala headed north.
The driver of the Mercury was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to Iowa City.
Assisting the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department were Milan police, AMT Ambulance, Blackhawk and Sherrard fire district crews and MedForce.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.