EAST MOLINE — Two special Halloween-themed shows are scheduled this month at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the modern ABBA tribute, ABBARAMA, will be performing at The Rust Belt at 8 p.m. The six-piece band is comprised of young musicians from Sweden, the United Kingdom, and U.S. Video and art projections are produced by KII Arens (Lady Gaga, Katy Perry), and music production is by Greg Collins (U2, Gwen Stefani).
Everyone is invited to wear their best costumes, and there will be prizes for the most creative ideas. Tickets for that show are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door, available at https://bit.ly/2pmt8I5.
On Oct. 31, at 8 p.m., the western Illinois jam band The Dawn will host their annual Halloween show at The Rust Belt. The band will be performing as Pink Floyd for a spooky set. Local bands The Candymakers and Still Shine will also join The Dawn at the event. Attendees are also encouraged to wear costumes for this show.
Tickets for that are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door, available at https://bit.ly/2lzCRJw.