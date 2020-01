Living Waters Christian Church and MGT New Hope will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Ave, Moline.

The Day of Reconciliation and Unity with the Rev. Angelo Julien and the Rev. Scott Reece will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The congregations will stand together against racial prejudice. Four speakers will talk about what King means to them.

For more information, call 443-567-8072.

