More development, including a new brewery, is coming to the area surrounding the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Twin Span Brewing Co., 6752 Championship Drive, is being framed by contractors at what was a vacant lot in front of the sports complex. In addition to the new craft brewery, there will be space for two other tenants on the building, which appears to take up much of the block of Championship Drive, between Competition Drive and Forest Grove Drive.
John Soenksen, Bettendorf community development director, confirmed the new building, which had recently been approved for building, electric and plumbing permits, is Twin Span Brewing Co.
Building plans showed patio seating, indoor seating and a bar that straddles between being mostly inside the bar and continuing through an opening to have space outdoors on the patio as well. There will also be a kitchen and a room containing the equipment where the beer will be made.
“It’s starting to look like its own city out there,” Soenksen said Thursday.
While the new craft brewery is still early in construction, a new strip mall, being built across the street from the new Kwik Star, is nearly complete. Tri-City Blacktop workers were seen there Tuesday putting down fresh blacktop in front of the new three-store structure.
“The idea is once you’re on site, you park your car and then there’s all this stuff,” Soenksen said. “All of this (development) is really complimentary to each other.”