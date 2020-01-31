Saxophonist Danelle Kvapil, of Davenport, is the featured performer at the Rock Island Public Library "Tuneful Tuesday" music series. Presented Feb. 4 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Rock Island Downtown Library Community Room, the performance is free and open to the public. Kvapil will perform a number of classical works arranged for saxophone and piano, with accompaniment by Jody Johnston-Mohr. The event is open to all ages, and attendees may bring a sack lunch to enjoy while listening to the noon-time concert. The free series is sponsored by Carol and James Horstmann, through a gift to the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.