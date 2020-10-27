Tuesday briefing: Woman charged in fatal shooting, Moline schools review COVID-19 response, and top Halloween candy

A new Supreme Court Justice, 'murder' hornets in the U.S. and the Rams top the Bears in Monday Night Football. Those are the national headlines. Locally, more cold weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Woman charged with murder, held without bond in connection to Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Rock Island County state's attorney race: Dora Villarreal being challenged by Kathleen Bailey
Moline reviews COVID-19 response in schools
Rock Island plans to spend $87 million on infrastructure projects over next five years
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
To fund these projects, the city is projecting 36% of the revenue will come from TIF districts; 29% from gaming revenues; and 11.6% will come from grants.
The Rock Island County state's attorney's race has been one of the most contentious local match-ups in the upcoming election.
School board members on Monday discussed the district’s ongoing COVID-19 response amid the temporary closure of Jane Addams Elementary and agreed to begin formal study of a plan to move students at Coolidge Campus to Moline High School by fall of 2022.
Davenport Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and charged her with murder in connection with Sunday's shooting inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.
In a normal year, the Visiting Artist Series of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, would be well into its scheduled season of bringing artists — jazz bands, pianists, storytellers and dancers — to schools all around the area.
PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The setting: a rolling patch of Pennsylvania farmland, about 15 miles from the little town where “Night of the Living Dead” was filmed. The moment: Halloween season 2020, a moonlit Friday night.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Individual whistles echo during quieter moments, and a single fan with enough persistence can leave an impression with a chant during World Series games with the smallest crowds in more than 100 years.
Already back to work, Tyler Goodson is ready to move on following a season-opening setback, just part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
2. Kit Kat
3. Butterfinger
4. Twix
5. Starbursts and Hi-Chew
6. M&M's
7. Whoppers
8. Snickers
9. Tootsie Pops
10. Skittles
11. Krackel, Hershey's and Mr. Goodbar
12. Crunch Bar
13. SweeTarts, Smarties, Bottle Caps
14. Laffy Taffy and Airheads
15. Baby Ruth
16. Raisinets and Junior Mints
17. Tootsie Rolls
18. Pop Rocks
19. Heath Bar
20. Milky Way
21. Sour Patch Kids
22. Rolo and Milk Duds
23. Candy corn
24. Jolly Rancher, Now & Later and Dots
25. Candy jewelry and novelty lips
26. Twizzlers
27. 3 Musketeers
28. Popcorn ball
29. Gum
30. Money
31. Those red-and-white mints
