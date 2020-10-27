 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Woman charged in fatal shooting, Moline schools review COVID-19 response, and top Halloween candy
Tuesday briefing: Woman charged in fatal shooting, Moline schools review COVID-19 response, and top Halloween candy

New street and sidewalks on 23 1/2 Avenue between 25th and 26th streets in Rock Island. Rock Island on Monday laid out its 2021 draft capital improvement budget, that includes plans to spend $87 million over five years on infrastructure projects.

A new Supreme Court Justice, 'murder' hornets in the U.S. and the Rams top the Bears in Monday Night Football. Those are the national headlines. Locally, more cold weather is on  tap for the Quad-Cities.

• Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state

• Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. 

• Trick-or-Treat times in Q-C region

Moline reviews COVID-19 response in schools

Moline reviews COVID-19 response in schools

School board members on Monday discussed the district’s ongoing COVID-19 response amid the temporary closure of Jane Addams Elementary and agreed to begin formal study of a plan to move students at Coolidge Campus to Moline High School by fall of 2022.

• Q-C sees 105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

• Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

• COVID-19 infections causing health care worker shortages

• Illinois residents urged to mitigate virus spread amid spike

• Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations up 25% in a week; 2 more regions face restrictions

Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artists Series goes online

Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artists Series goes online

In a normal year, the Visiting Artist Series of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, would be well into its scheduled season of bringing artists — jazz bands, pianists, storytellers and dancers — to schools all around the area.

The best movie for every type of horror fan

Possession: The Exorcist (1973)
Haunted house: The Shining (1980)
Thriller: Psycho (1960)
Science fiction: Alien (1979)

