Hang on to your hats! Its a windy one out there today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for the Quad-City region.
WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 45 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create travel difficulties for high profile vehicles on north south roads. Small tree limbs could be blown down.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will gradually reduce in strength through the late morning and into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
There's a 30% chance of rain today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.
Although a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to be in effect the river level continues to fall. The Mississippi is currently at 15.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Wednesday.
