 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Wind advisory, tax increase proposed for Rock Island, and river cruise bookings full
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Wind advisory, tax increase proposed for Rock Island, and river cruise bookings full

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

We're looking at a wind advisory and possible thunderstorms today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Rain is likely before noon with rain and a thunderstorm possible between noon and 5 p.m. Rain is likely after 5 p.m. The high will be near 65 degrees. A south wind between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there's 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

NWS: Looking ahead

Veterans Day will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 cases soar in the Q-C: 492 new infections confirmed Monday

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million

• Kane County restaurant loses appeal over COVID-19 restrictions

• COVID-19, health care, schools likely to top Iowa house Democrats' agenda

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• David Streets, convicted in 1981 Davenport murder, dies of COVID-19, preexisting conditions in prison

• Moline High School Share Joys goes on but with COVID-19 twist

• Pritzker welcomes Biden's COVID-19 plan for masks, testing

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Time travel back to the holiday season in 1920

Today's sports headlines

Area runners compete in Chillicothe

Area runners compete in Chillicothe

As was the case with the other Illinois high school sports that conducted a fall season, area prep cross country competitors saw their autumn come to a premature conclusion after the sectional round.

Top photo galleries

Photos: Bettendorf park band

+11 
+11 
062119-bet-4thpreview-005
+11 
+11 
062119-bet-4thpreview-006
+11 
+11 
062119-bet-4thpreview-007
+11 
+11 
062119-bet-4thpreview-008
+11 
+11 
062119-bet-4thpreview-009

Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about TV shows?

+50 
+50 
Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about TV shows?
+50 
+50 
Clue #1
+50 
+50 
Clue #6
+50 
+50 
”
+50 
+50 
”

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Fire damages Milan business building
Local News

Fire damages Milan business building

  • Updated

Firefighters from multiple Illinois Quad-City agencies battled a large blaze Saturday night in Milan at a building that is home to two companies, Moore Monument and Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News