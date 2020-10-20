 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Wacky weather, officers identified in fatal Rock Island shooting, and trick-or-treat times
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Wacky weather, officers identified in fatal Rock Island shooting, and trick-or-treat times

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

It's been a week of wacky weather and it's only Tuesday. After that wet snow yesterday we will be looking at temps in the mid 70s on Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

101920-qc-nws-snow-009

Snow is seen on the trees along Watch Hill Drive Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island.

• Monday wrap: A quick moving intense band of snowfall tracked across Iowa on Monday, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season to areas along and north of I-80. Snowfall amounts mainly between 2-4 inches fell in a line from Des Moines, to Belle Plaine, to Cedar Rapids, to Anamosa. Elevated surfaces received more snow than on the grass. Snow moved out of the area by 4:30 p.m. and started melting quickly.

NWS: Temps

There's a 30% chance of showers today after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. Be alert to areas of fog between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.

Wednesday nigh there is a slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Photos: Snow falls in the Quad Cities

+13 
+13 
101920-qc-nws-snow-003
+13 
+13 
101920-qc-nws-snow-001
+13 
+13 
101920-qc-nws-snow-002
+13 
+13 
101920-qc-nws-snow-004
+13 
+13 
101920-qc-nws-snow-005

• Traffic update: Scott County reports that 277th Avenue has been reopened between Territorial Road and Bowker Drive. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Scott County medical director hoping to learn more about COVID-19 in schools

• Davenport mayor issues new restrictions after 2nd alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

• Chicago officials, Pritzker warn of 2nd COVID-19 wave

• Audit faults Iowa's move to spend virus aid on $21M software

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports news

+2
Prince: Illinois hoops is back where it belongs

Prince: Illinois hoops is back where it belongs

The Illinois football team has yet to play a down, and here we are talking about the start of college basketball. It is right around the corner and Illinois has high expectations this season with a veteran team.

Watch today's top video

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Class 3A regional volleyball Camanche at Maquoketa

+20 
+20 
101920-qc-spt-cam-maq vball-208
+20 
+20 
101920-qc-spt-cam-maq vball-224
+20 
+20 
101920-qc-spt-cam-maq vball-164
+20 
+20 
101920-qc-spt-cam-maq vball-221
+20 
+20 
101920-qc-spt-cam-maq vball-124

Photos: Washington Junior High begins their Blended Learning Plan

+16 
+16 
102020-qc-nws-schoolreturn-001
+16 
+16 
102020-qc-nws-schoolreturn-002
+16 
+16 
102020-qc-nws-schoolreturn-003
+16 
+16 
102020-qc-nws-schoolreturn-005
+16 
+16 
102020-qc-nws-schoolreturn-006
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News