Tuesday briefing: Wacky weather, officers identified in fatal Rock Island shooting, and trick-or-treat times

It's been a week of wacky weather and it's only Tuesday. After that wet snow yesterday we will be looking at temps in the mid 70s on Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• Monday wrap: A quick moving intense band of snowfall tracked across Iowa on Monday, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season to areas along and north of I-80. Snowfall amounts mainly between 2-4 inches fell in a line from Des Moines, to Belle Plaine, to Cedar Rapids, to Anamosa. Elevated surfaces received more snow than on the grass. Snow moved out of the area by 4:30 p.m. and started melting quickly.

There's a 30% chance of showers today after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. Be alert to areas of fog between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.