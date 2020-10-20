Tuesday briefing: Wacky weather, officers identified in fatal Rock Island shooting, and trick-or-treat times

It's been a week of wacky weather and it's only Tuesday. After that wet snow yesterday we will be looking at temps in the mid 70s on Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
• Monday wrap: A quick moving intense band of snowfall tracked across Iowa on Monday, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season to areas along and north of I-80. Snowfall amounts mainly between 2-4 inches fell in a line from Des Moines, to Belle Plaine, to Cedar Rapids, to Anamosa. Elevated surfaces received more snow than on the grass. Snow moved out of the area by 4:30 p.m. and started melting quickly.
There's a 30% chance of showers today after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.
Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. Be alert to areas of fog between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.
Wednesday nigh there is a slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
• Traffic update: Scott County reports that 277th Avenue has been reopened between Territorial Road and Bowker Drive. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.
Rock Island County circuit clerk race: Weikert being challenged by McGuire-Madunic
Rock Island police ID four officers involved in weekend shootout that left RI man dead
Actor Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis, says 'prognosis is good'
Cambridge man charged with felony sexual assault
Scott County medical director hoping to learn more about COVID-19 in schools
Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent, will face Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic in the Nov. 3 election.
Judge: Municipalities exempt from Election Day ‘holiday’; Cities, counties say law would have imposed an unfunded mandate
SPRINGFIELD – A Sangamon County judge has ruled local units of government are exempt from a law the General Assembly passed this year declaring the Nov. 3 general election as a state holiday and requiring all government offices to be closed that day, unless they are used as polling places or for other election-related services.
The person who died in a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Sunday has been identified.
The Rock Island Police Department announced the identities of the four officers involved in a weekend shootout that left one man dead.
CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arraigned Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on sex-related charges.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.
Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma. Bridges' Hollywood career stretches over six decades and has starred in over 70 films including "True Grit" and "The Big Lebowski."
We’ve been hearing about this for a couple of decades now.
While Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm won’t be on the field Saturday for his team’s opener against Iowa, a former Hawkeye will be there prepared to take on his former teammates.
The Illinois football team has yet to play a down, and here we are talking about the start of college basketball. It is right around the corner and Illinois has high expectations this season with a veteran team.
