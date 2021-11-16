Tuesday briefing: UAW workers mull Deere offer, Rock Island names interim city manager, and walk on new bridge

We're looking at sunny skies and mild temperatures today, so get out and enjoy because there will not be many more like this in coming weeks.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of rain after 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 30 degrees.
Trending stories
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to "test law enforcement" found not guilty
‘It’s a big mess’: UAW members split on Deere’s latest offer
COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations rising across the Quad-Cities
N.C. Central at Iowa at a glance
Monday briefing: Car chase through yards and park, new offer for Deere workers, and alderman under investigation
Today's top news headlines
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Rock Island Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp has been named interim city manager, effective Dec. 26, when current City Manager Randy Tweet retires.
There will be a community celebration on the new eastbound I-74, Dec. 1, said George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager at a news conference Monday in Bettendorf.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to "test law enforcement" found not guilty
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
No one was injured in a house fire Monday in Bettendorf, according to a news release from the Bettendorf fire department.
A 27-year-old man who died at KE Flatwork in Eldridge Thursday has been identified as Dylan Kaczinski. The death is being investigated by OSHA as a work place accident.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The Quad-City area's COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations are on the rise — a troubling sign as winter looms are more people will be indoors
Rock Island Auction Company to auction firearms owned by Napoleon, Brigham Young.
Chicago is coming April 19 to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday.
Today's top sports headlines
Tyler Kolek didn’t know if he’d be healthy enough to play Monday.
Bret Bielema played football at the University of Iowa.
University of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery was asked the other night about some of the bizarre outcomes we’re seeing in games in the first week of this season.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
Photos: Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House
Photos: I-74 bridge media briefing
111521-qc-nws-bridge-001
111521-qc-nws-bridge-002
111521-qc-nws-bridge-003
111521-qc-nws-bridge-004
111521-qc-nws-bridge-005
111521-qc-nws-bridge-006
WATCH NOW: I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan speaks during a press conference along the Bettendorf Riverfront Bike Path
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.