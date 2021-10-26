Tuesday briefing: UAW wants injunction lifted, anniversary of unsolved killing in Moline, and drainage issues improve on I-74 bridge

The rain has moved on, but there is a chance of frost this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for patchy frost before 9 a.m. this morning. Then sunny skies will be the rule with a high near 57 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
