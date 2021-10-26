 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: UAW wants injunction lifted, anniversary of unsolved killing in Moline, and drainage issues improve on I-74 bridge
Tuesday briefing: UAW wants injunction lifted, anniversary of unsolved killing in Moline, and drainage issues improve on I-74 bridge

The rain has moved on, but there is a chance of frost this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for patchy frost before 9 a.m. this morning. Then sunny skies will be the rule with a high near 57 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 43 degrees.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

'Italia had a big heart': Italia Kelly's mom remembers her daughter, and the long-time friend accused of killing her during a night of civil unrest

Italia Kelly was just transitioning into adulthood when she was shot to death in the Walmart parking lot in west Davenport. She had just moved into her first apartment, and had become civically active. While participating in a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 that turned into a night of civil unrest, Italia was shot, not by random rioters, but by a man she'd been friends with much of her life.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, spoke Monday in support of President Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda, highlighting the effect of the Child Tax Credit.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday outlined the coordinated statewide efforts to prepare for the anticipated approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Eric Christian Olsen
John Wayne
Tom Arnold
Tony Danza
Ashton Kutcher

102521-qc-nws-strike-058
102521-qc-nws-strike-064
102521-qc-nws-strike-046
102521-qc-nws-strike-043
