Tuesday briefing: Thousands remain without power as storm's debris litters Q-C region

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse this year with the pandemic et al, Ma Naure hits us with a derecho — with 100 mph hurricane force winds in some parts of the state — that downed countless trees, stripped houses of shingles, blew trucks off the interstate, and left almost 100,000 customers without power this morning.

Oh, what an eerie drive into work this morning. Fortunately today's forecast brings better news.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Windy storm leaves ten of thousands Quad-Cities without power

A powerful storm packing winds of 86 mph at the National Weather Service, Davenport, left nearly 111,546 Quad-Citians without power Monday afternoon, with downed trees and power lines all over the area.