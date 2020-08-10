You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Thousands remain without power as storm's debris litters Q-C region
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Thousands remain without power as storm's debris litters Q-C region

081020-qct-nws-stormdamage-323

A large tree and downed wires rest on a vehicle in the parking lot of Illini Tower in Silvis, after high winds and rain pass through the Quad-Cities area, Monday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse this year with the pandemic et al, Ma Naure hits us with a derecho — with 100 mph hurricane force winds in some parts of the state — that downed countless trees, stripped houses of shingles, blew trucks off the interstate, and left almost 100,000 customers without power this morning.

Derecho

Oh, what an eerie drive into work this morning. Fortunately today's forecast brings better news.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Windy storm leaves ten of thousands Quad-Cities without power

081020-qct-nws-stormdamage-321

A large tree and downed wires rest on a vehicle in the parking lot of Illini Tower in Silvis, after high winds and rain pass through the Quad-Cities area, Monday.

A powerful storm packing winds of 86 mph at the National Weather Service, Davenport, left nearly 111,546 Quad-Citians without power Monday afternoon, with downed trees and power lines all over the area.

The storm that slammed into the area about 1:30 p.m. and lasted about an hour was part of a rare storm known as a derecho, with winds up to 100 mph in places and power similar to an inland hurricane, according to Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Read more.

PHOTOS: Storm Damage

Watch now: Storm damage in the Q-C region

In Silvis

In Bettendorf

In Davenport

In Rock Island

In Moline

In East Moline

Limbs hit roof 'like dominos'

Limbs hit roof 'like dominos'

Marla Wirtala of Bettendorf said she had taken refuge in her basement when she heard limbs from her backyard silver maple tree hit her home in succession "like dominoes."

