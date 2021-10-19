Tuesday briefing: Taxes set to rise in East Moline, gun permit applications up in Q-C, and Deere, union return to bargaining table

Plenty of sun will shine over the Quad-Cities creating a mild day. But it won't last long as things cool down later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday we will see isolated showers before 2 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 70 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night will bring scattered showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will become west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Water and sewer rates are set to gradually go up for residents and businesses in East Moline to pay for repairs and replacements to an aging water system.
Deere and UAW returned to negotiations on Monday as picketers enter the fifth day of the strike. Support from local unions, and community members, continues to growth through donations to strike sites.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson sees momentum building for a more resilient and prosperous Davenport.
Gun sales have increased across the country and in the Quad Cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 17-year-old convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon in Scott County didn't return to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility Saturday after being given work release.
A jury trial will start Tuesday for a Moline man charged in relation to a fire that killed an 88-year-old Moline woman in 2017.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig offered all-too-familiar "sincere condolences" to more families Monday after reporting three COVID-19 deaths.
There are precision technique required for that perfect cup. FRINJ head roaster, Paige Gesualdo, shares her expertise.
What Geneseo senior goalkeeper Gage Tafoya may lack in size or wingspan, he makes up for with agility, aggressiveness, and a unique background in gymnastics.
Here is a look at the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll.
It would be an understatement to say the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start for the Bradley University volleyball team.
