Tuesday briefing: Taxes set to rise in East Moline, gun permit applications up in Q-C, and Deere, union return to bargaining table
Tuesday briefing: Taxes set to rise in East Moline, gun permit applications up in Q-C, and Deere, union return to bargaining table

NWS

Plenty of sun will shine over the Quad-Cities creating a mild day. But it won't last long as things cool down later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday we will see isolated showers before 2 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The high for  the day will be near 70 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night will bring scattered showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will become west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled a six-year timeline for the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attends a dedication ceremony for the Trooper Richard G. Warner Memorial Highway.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the Senate floor to honor former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday. "He was the son of immigrants – Jamaican immigrants who raised their children to make the most of every opportunity that America offered and to show their gratitude to this nation by giving," Durbin said, adding that Congress should pass immigration reform as a "fitting tribute" to Powell.

Photos: Assumption volleyball opens postseason play against Camanche

101821-qc-spt-cam-assum vball9.jpg
101821-qc-spt-cam-assum vball1.jpg
101821-qc-spt-cam-assum vball2.jpg
101821-qc-spt-cam-assum vball4.jpg
Photos: UAW strikers at John Deere Davenport Works on Monday morning

101821-qc-nws-strike-101
101821-qc-nws-strike-136
101821-qc-nws-strike-123
101821-qc-nws-strike-194
Photos: Fifth day of Deere strike

