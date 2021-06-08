 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Surge in gun violence nets call to governor, fireworks crackdown, and East Moline a finalist for 10,000-job development
0 Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Surge in gun violence nets call to governor, fireworks crackdown, and East Moline a finalist for 10,000-job development

  • 0
NWS

More rain is possible later today. Will it bring a double rainbow like last night in Davenport? We shall see. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the region. It states: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening today. The main threat from these storms will be lightning, and heavy downpours. A strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

"Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible through Friday."

There's a possibility of patchy fog before 8 a.m. with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Historic photos: A glance at the Quad-Cities in the early 1900s

+22 
+22 
Quad_City1_4074.jpg
+22 
+22 
Untitled-29.jpg
+22 
+22 
Quad_City1_4037.jpg
+22 
+22 
Quad_City1_3048.jpg
+22 
+22 
Quad_City1_3023.jpg

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Surveillance footage captures the scene on the top deck of the Redstone parking lot early Sunday morning. Police found more than 80 bullet casings at the scene.

When Illinois enters phase five Friday it will be the first time in more than a year that there are no limitations on the size of gatherings and most public activities.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Gun shots damage windows at Figge Art Museum and Skybridge in Davenport

+7 
+7 
060821-qc-nws-shots-048
+7 
+7 
060821-qc-nws-shots-032
+7 
+7 
060821-qc-nws-shots-044
+7 
+7 
060821-qc-nws-shots-037
+7 
+7 
060821-qc-nws-shots-029

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Could space travel be in your future?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News