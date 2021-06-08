Tuesday briefing: Surge in gun violence nets call to governor, fireworks crackdown, and East Moline a finalist for 10,000-job development

More rain is possible later today. Will it bring a double rainbow like last night in Davenport? We shall see. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the region. It states: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening today. The main threat from these storms will be lightning, and heavy downpours. A strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.
"Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible through Friday."
There's a possibility of patchy fog before 8 a.m. with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Wednesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Construction is about to begin on the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a state-of-the-art, 40-bed rehab hospital to assist patients as they recover from an injury, surgery, stroke or other debilitating illness.
The prjoect, if East Moline is selected, would bring in 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, chamber officials told city councilors.
Scott County has vaccinated 45.9% of its population. Rock Island has vaccinated 34%,
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has asked state and federal officials to send law enforcement personnel to aid Davenport police in addressing a surge in gun violence.
A Colona man has been given two traffic citations in relation to the crash that killed a bicyclist on May 4 on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84.
Davenport Police say it's "fortunate" no one was killed in the shooting on a downtown parking ramp deck Sunday. Those at the scene refuse to work with police, Chief Paul Sikorski says, so he needs the public's help identifying those involved.
Bix Block Parties is a series of parties put on by local businesses over Bix weekend.
John Crist's Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Sunday, October 24 for a 7 p.m. performance.
MINOOKA — The little things made a huge difference for the Moline High School baseball team Monday afternoon and coach Craig Schimmel hopes it serves as a lesson well learned.
ROCKFORD — Geneseo baseball coach Joe Nichols saw Monday’s Class 3A regional title game against Rockford Boylan turn on one play.
A glance at Tuesday's four state quarterfinal games at the girls' state soccer tournament involving Quad-City metro schools.
