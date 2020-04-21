Tuesday briefing: Sunny skies, 2 test positive for COVID-19 at Purina, and Moline police go gunning for illegal firearms

Sunny skies and gusty winds highlight today's forecast with warmer temps arriving mid-week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of precipitation with showers and possibly thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
There's also a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
An old utilities connection lien that has been on the Hope Creek Care Center property on Kennedy Drive in East Moline for decades is technical…
Many school seniors won’t get the chance to walk the halls with their classmates again, after the COVID-19 emergency has forced states to shut down schools to mitigate the spread. While students of all ages are losing closure for this school year, districts are trying to come up with ways to celebrate those seniors who won’t be coming back in the fall.
• 'Workers are essential, but they are not expendable:' Unions call for Iowa food processing plants to make changes to slow spread of COVID-19
• 'Music and laughter are good medicine': Remote learning in the Quad-Cities includes lessons in viola and ukulele
• Lee announces grant program to provide marketing assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19
The long-term goal of the Moline Police Department’s new Special Investigations Group is to eventually not have a Special Investigations Group.
One teenager was wounded by gunfire late Sunday in a Rock Island home and another injured.
An early-morning fire Monday in Moline damaged two garages, though no people were hurt.
Several Quad-City nonprofit groups are giving away tree saplings today, Tuesday, April 21, at three Illinois locations for planting in observance of Earth Day.
Sent home from college because of the coronavirus outbreak, Carter Oselett is back in his childhood bedroom, paying rent on an empty apartment near campus and occasionally fighting with his parents over the television remote.
Just one win separated a pair of Lincoln Trail Conference softball rivals from bringing home their first postseason trophies last May.
Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has decided to play the final season of his college basketball career at Virginia Tech.
Today's photo gallery: Restaurants we remember
