Tuesday briefing: Sunny skies, 2 test positive for COVID-19 at Purina, and Moline police go gunning for illegal firearms
NWS: Summary

Sunny skies and gusty winds highlight today's forecast with warmer temps arriving mid-week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of precipitation with showers and possibly thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

There's also a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

• Area river levels

Bettendorf schools make plans for late-summer graduation, prom

Many school seniors won’t get the chance to walk the halls with their classmates again, after the COVID-19 emergency has forced states to shut down schools to mitigate the spread. While students of all ages are losing closure for this school year, districts are trying to come up with ways to celebrate those seniors who won’t be coming back in the fall.

• CHC will test more clients for COVID-19

• Purina: Two Davenport factory workers test positive for COVID-19

• 'Workers are essential, but they are not expendable:' Unions call for Iowa food processing plants to make changes to slow spread of COVID-19

• Clinton officials 'relieved' RAGBRAI made an early decision to cancel

• Pritzker: Illinois’ ‘curve is bending the right way’

• 'Music and laughter are good medicine': Remote learning in the Quad-Cities includes lessons in viola and ukulele

• Iowa and Illinois senators named to Trump's task force to reopen economy

• Lee announces grant program to provide marketing assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19

What's for dinner? Tips for better tacos and a taste of Italy

EatingWell: The secret to 'better' tacos
The Kitchn: This lazy meatball soup is simple and comforting
Seriously Simple: Roast cherry tomatoes and garlic show off their versatility
How to make homemade Pop-Tarts
Stress baking? Then you need to try this calming new bread technique
Stress baking? Then you need to try this calming new bread technique

2020 NFL Draft preview: Best backs running from college to the NFL

1. Jonathan Taylor (Jr., Wisconsin, 5-foot-10, 226 pounds)
2. D'Andre Swift (Jr., Georgia, 5-8, 212)
3. J.K. Dobbins (Jr., Ohio St., 5-9, 209)
4. Cam Akers (Jr., Florida St., 5-10, 217)
5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Jr., LSU, 5-7, 207)

Q-C developer sued over marijuana business
Q-C developer sued over marijuana business

  • Updated

A Fulton, Illinois, man is suing Quad-City builder-developer Dan Dolan, alleging that Dolan misappropriated money for his personal use from a medical marijuana business they opened together in July 2016 in Fulton.

